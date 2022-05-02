Cool and windy today with a dry afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

We have a little moisture in the forecast this morning with scattered showers moving across the northern Pikes Peak Region, but mainly north of the Palmer Divide.

Most of the region will be dry today with windy and chilly afternoon conditions. We'll see daytime wind gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range with sunshine returning in the afternoon.

FREEZING temperatures are possible tonight with most areas falling down near or slightly below freezing. Cover your plants or bring them inside to be safe!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 32. We could see a few early morning showers and sprinkles on the north half of town with wind gusts in the 30 mph range. The afternoon will be brighter with lighter winds and highs in the 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 30. Dry today with cloudy skies in the morning and sunny conditions through the afternoon. We'll see daytime wind gusts in the 30 mph range with a chance of freezing temperatures overnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 36. Warm, dry, and breezy through the afternoon with sunny skies in the daytime.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 30. Scattered showers or even a quick flurry this morning with dry and breezy daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Fog and scattered showers this morning will be replaced by sunny and breezy conditions in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Very windy and dry across the plains today with sunny and mild temperatures in the afternoon. Freezing temperatures are possible tonight with lows down between 28 to 32 degrees.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Windy and dry across the southern I-25 corridor today with sunny and mild daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A little rain and snow early this morning across the Front Range, mainly north of Teller County with dry skies through the afternoon. It'll be chilly and windy in the mountains today with sunny skies through the daytime.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be windy with warmth that's much closer to average. Fire danger will be high south of Highway 50 in our southern mountains and valleys.

Wednesday will be a little cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The end of the week looks hot and windy with high fire danger from Friday through Saturday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

