Cool and wet weather today, more storms through the week

We're going to keep a very similar forecast today to what we saw Sunday!

Storms will start in the mountains today around lunchtime and move east and south to the interstate through the afternoon and evening. We'll stay well below average today wtih highs in the 60s and 70s across the I-25 corridor and east into the plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 67; Low: 52. Cloudy and cool today with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Storms should not be severe today but they could still pack heavy rain, small hail, and lightning. There could be some rain late tonight into Tuesday morning, but the general trend is drier skies through the evening hours.

PUEBLO: High: 75; Low: 55. Mostly cloudy and below-average today with a small chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours. If we do actually get rain, severe weather is not expected.

CANON CITY: High: 68; Low: 53. Cloudy and mild today with scattered showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon to the evening hours. The mountains and the Arkansas River valley outside of town will grab most of the rain, but a few strong storms with heavy rain, lightning, and small hail are going to be possible.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 53; Low: 43. Daytime showers and storms today with small hail, heavy rain, and lightning as our main storm threats. Storms could last into the evening hours but drier skies past 7 pm are generally expected.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Scattered storms in the afternoon, but a few rain showers could develop as soon as lunchtime. Storms should stay non-severe today but heavy rain, lightning, and small hail will be possible.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Comfortable and muggy conditions with a very small chance for spotty and isolated thunderstorms today and tonight, Most of the rain will stay south near the Raton Mesa or west near the I-25 corridor.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 50s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible from the early afternoon to the early evening hours, but rain chances remain best west into the mountains and around the Raton Mesa. Lightning and small hail are the main storm threats today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Storms develop around the lunch hour and continue through the high county into the early evening. Storm motions will be south and east, so slow-moving rain could lead to a few flooding concerns in areas that have had heavy rain over the last few days. Lightning and small hail are the two main storm risks today. Snow will be possible over 12,000 feet again today.

Extended Outlook:

We are going to keep seeing rain and thunderstorms through the week with cooler than average weather expected through Friday.

Storms will favor the mountains during the afternoon and evening hours, with low chances for rain east of El Paso and Pueblo counties until Thursday or Friday. Storms could be strong to severe on Thursday and Friday with a better chance for rain across the plains.

We'll keep daytime and evening storms in the forecast for this weekend with warmer weather.

