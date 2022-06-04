Confirmed tornado touchdown in Bent County, Colorado

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down 4 miles north of Fort Lyon, Colorado on Friday afternoon as a strong storm band moved through the area.

According to NWS, law enforcement in Bent County reports someone in a truck was directly impacted by the tornado as it moved through the county. The vehicle was lifted up and spun 120 degrees before dropping back down to the ground.

There are no reports of injuries to anyone in the truck, but the law enforcement official says the mirrors were ripped off the truck.

There are also reports of downed power lines in the impacted area.

News5 is working to learn more information about the storm impact.

Tonight's Forecast:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 83;

Expect a mostly clear day across Colorado Springs throughout the weekend before unsettled weather moves back in for next week with afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 89;

Pueblo will enjoy temperatures approaching 90 through the weekend before afternoon and evening thunderstorms develop for Monday and Tuesday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 87;

What a weekend for Canon City with highs in the upper 80s and afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected for Monday and Tuesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 74;

Woodland Park will have cooler temps due to elevation this weekend, but won't miss out on expected afternoon and evening thunderstorms to develop Monday through Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend ahead is trending drier overall with just a low chance of afternoon showers or spotty thunderstorms each day. Temperatures will rise about average to the 70s and 80s across the region. Into next week, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast daily through mid-week. There may be severe weather next week as well, favoring Tuesday at this time.

