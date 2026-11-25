Today’s Forecast:

Plenty of sunshine across the region today and temperatures are expected to warm over the next several hours. Temperatures later on today will reach the 50s for I-25 and the plains. It won't be quite as warm in the mountains where highs remain in the 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 23.

Colorado Springs is starting off the morning with temperatures in the lower 20s. Sunshine will help to warm the area, and afternoon highs look a little warmer than yesterday. Highs will reach the lower 50s. This warming trend continues through the end of the week.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 19.

Pueblo is one of the cooler spots in southern Colorado this morning where lows are bottoming out in the teens. Feels-like temperatures are even cooler. Sunshine though will help to heat Pueblo up into the mid-50s. Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the rest of the week.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 27.

Canon City is starting today with temperatures in the 50s. Calm conditions continue throughout the day today along with some sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 50s. Still expecting warmer temperatures towards the end of the week.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 25.

Woodland Park has lows this morning in the lower 20s. Calm conditions will continue today along with some sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will still be chilly in the 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 51; Low: 24.

Monument is waking up to temperatures in the 20s. It will be a very similar forecast to yesterday and highs will just be a few degrees warmer in the lower 50s. Calm conditions continue into the end of the week.

Plains forecast: High: 40s & 50s; Low: Teens & 20s.

The eastern plains are chilly this morning with temperatures sitting in the 20s. It will take a few hours to reach those highs which will top out in the 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50/52; Low: 23 & 24.

The southern portion of I-25 is also chilly this morning, but afternoon highs will be right back in those lower 50s. There will be a warming trend over the next few days. Some changes arrive on Saturday with an incoming cold front.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s & 50s; Low: Teens & 20s.

The mountains are looking calm today with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s. Those 50s will be located towards lower elevations. Changes arrive over the weekend with mountain snow.

Extended outlook forecast:

Through Friday, conditions will be remaining calm and we will have a warming trend with our temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s on Friday which for this time of year is very much above average. The changes arrive on Saturday as an incoming cold front helps to drop temperatures and bring breezy conditions.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system. So far southern Colorado looks to receive some windy conditions with gusts possible up to 40-50 mph. A few models place light snowfall across northern El Paso and all of Teller county. In order for I-25 to see snow, temperatures have to take quite the tumble and moisture will have to move in around the same time.

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