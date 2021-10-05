Comfortable temperatures today with gusty afternoon winds

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast for today will be nice, warm, and windy.

We'll stay dry today and tonight with only a few clouds moving through the mountains in the afternoon. The winds will be stronger in the plains today, so fire danger will stay elevated in grassy, dry areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 77; Low: 45. Sunny and warm today with highs around 8 degrees above average with strong afternoon winds out of the southeast.

PUEBLO: High: 81; Low: 44. Hot under the sunshine with gusty afternoon winds and highs around 6 degrees above average.

CANON CITY: High: 79; Low: 51. Sunny and warm today with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 69; Low: 41. Sunny and mild with breezy winds and dry skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and breezy through the afternoon with comfortable daytime temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and hot today with windy afternoon conditions. Grass fire danger is elevated today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Windy through the afternoon and warm with sunny and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Sunny skies with a few clouds through the afternoon. We'll stay dry today with comfortable daytime temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday will be breezy with more clouds and a chance for rain across the mountains. We could see isolated showers Wednesday afternoon and evening in the Pikes Peak Region, but not much moisture is expected. We'll stay dry through the rest of the week with a small rain chance from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

