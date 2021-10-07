Comfortable and dry today across the region!

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Today’s Forecast:

The forecast looks pretty awesome today with dry skies, light winds, and really nice temperatures!

We'll be warmer than normal today, but still very comfortable mid-morning and through the evening. We'll stay dry today with only a couple isolated showers in the central mountains tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 76; Low: 48. A mix of sun and clouds with light winds, dry skies, and comfortable temperatures.

PUEBLO: High: 82; Low: 45. Sunny with a few clouds with light winds and warm daytime temperatures.

CANON CITY: High: 78; Low: 45. A mix of sun and clouds with dry skies and light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 67; Low: 43. Partly sunny today with light winds and cool daytime temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Dry and a little breezy with mild temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny skies with a light breeze and warm daytime temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Breezy and dry today with warm temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. A mix of clouds and sunshine today with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible this evening over the central summits, but most mountains should stay cloudy and dry.

Extended Outlook:

The forecast gets more active from the weekend through the middle of next week. Friday will be on the warm side and dry, but still nice in the evening.

Low humidity and strong winds make fire danger very high on Saturday, so we're likely to see Red Flag Warnings. A low pressure area to our south could bring showers and snow to the southern mountains and valleys with a few isolated showers from Pueblo up into the Pikes Peak Region.

A strong winter-like system moves in Tuesday of next week with rain and snow through Wednesday morning. The track would favor a wetter pattern along and north of the Palmer Divide, but we still think snow could fall down as low as the Monument Hill area.

