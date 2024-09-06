Colorado’s first snow of the season leaves dusting of white powder atop several peaks

DENVER – Summer isn’t even over yet but it appears several of Colorado’s high peaks didn’t get the memo, as they received a dusting of fresh snow Thursday morning.

A Denver7 viewer emailed us just before 3 a.m. Thursday to tell us that it “snowed in A-Basin overnight. Check out the webcams…”

The viewer was indeed correct.

The camera at the summit of A-Basin still showed a fine dusting of fresh snow on the East Wall from the Snow Plume Refuge building by 11 a.m. Thursday.

Arapahoe Basin

A light dusting of snow also fell on Rocky Mountain National Park overnight at elevations between 11,000-12,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A picture from a web cam near the Kawuneeche Valley on the western boundary of the park showed the Never Summer Mountains live up to their name, as the peak had a dusting of snow at around 7 a.m.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Down south, people in Colorado Springs looking toward Pikes Peak might have also caught a glimpse of winter Thursday morning.

Webcams from Pikes Peak showed the peak received more than dusting of snow overnight.

City of Colorado Springs

Copper Mountain also shared images of its first snow on Thursday.

If you’re looking forward to winter though, don’t get too excited – Denver7’s Lisa Hidalgo said earlier Thursday this brief taste of fall will only last a day, as temperatures begin to warm up Friday just in time for the weekend, where we can expected to see temperatures return to the mid- to upper-80s.