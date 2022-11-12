Coldest morning of the season so far and just plain chilly in the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

It was SO COLD this morning! In fact, this was some of the coldest air of the season so far, and certainly the coldest we've been since last Winter!

Sunshine will be replaced with overcast skies today as high-level clouds roll out of the mountains and east through the plains. We'll be dry today, just chilly with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 22. Cold, breezy, and dry today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 51; Low: 16. Chilly, light winds, and dry skies today.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 30. Chilly, breezy at times, and dry today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 23. Cold and breezy with dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cold, breezy, and dry today.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s. Chilly, light winds, and dry skies today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy at times and chilly.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cold and breezy with dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be windy through the afternoon and just a touch warmer with highs in the 50s across the plains. A strong cold front will move in Sunday night with light snow potential through the first half of Monday. Snow showers look more intense across the southern half of our viewing area, generally south of Highway 50 over the Sangres and Raton Mesa.

Another round of light snow showers and flurries could fall Tuesday, but accumulations would be very if we saw anything.

Most of next week looks really cold with highs in the 30s and 40s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

