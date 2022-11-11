Coldest air of the season so far!

Today’s Forecast:

We saw the first official snow of the season in Colorado Springs last night! 0.4" was measured at the Colorado Springs airport on November 10th in the evening. So far, Pueblo has not measured anything over a trace this season.

Early flurries and snow showers will dissipate through the morning, leaving us dry through the afternoon.

The main story today with be a few snowy roads out in Teller County, as well as the coldest air of the season for the region. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s across the plains.

If you plan of attending any Veteran's Day celebrations, be sure to dress warmly! A good winter coat, hat, and gloves would be recommended from the morning through the end of the day.

Tonight, we'll be extra cold with lows falling to the teens and low 20s across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 15. Mostly cloudy in the morning with sunny skies through the afternoon. It'll be really cold and dry today with highs in the 30s this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 42; Low: 10. Cloudy to sunny as the day rolls along with a light daytime breeze. We'll be cold all day today with highs in the low 40s this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 24. Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny with cold and dry daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 31; Low: 12. Snow last night left some roads covered in a mix of light ice and snow, so be careful driving to work this morning! We'll be dry and cold all day with the sun returning in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. A few snowy and icy roads are possible this morning, but most of the main roads like I-25 through Monument are fine this morning. We'll be dry and cold all day today with more sunshine through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. A few early flurries with no impact on the roads this morning. We'll be dry and cold today with sunshine through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold and breezy with dry skies through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. We had a little snow overnight along the eastern mountains, so be careful on higher elevation roads! Most of the day will be very cold and dry with daytime sunshine.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will start out really cold, but we'll see fairly quick warming to the 40s and low 50s through the afternoon.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the 50s. A strong cold front will move in Sunday night, sending temperatures back to the 30s and 40s through the start of next week.

A weak snow chance is possible Tuesday morning, but models are split and if we do see accumulation locally, it looks pretty minor.

