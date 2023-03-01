Colder today with isolated snow bands in the Pikes Peak Region

Today’s Forecast:

A little less windy, and a little colder today for most of the plains.

Snow showers and flurries are possible across the Pikes Peak Region today, but there won't be enough snow for any daytime travel issues.

Heavier snow will continue to fall across the Continental Divide and high mountain passes today, so treat any westerly drives with caution.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 23. Cloudy, cold, and windy with a chance of snow showers. If we do see snow today, sporadic snow bands could lead to low visibility but very little accumulation on the pavement. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 24. Cloudy, windy, and chilly with dry skies through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 27. Cloudy and windy with chilly afternoon temperatures. We could see flurries in town today, but the mountains west and north of Canon City are more likely to see snow.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 16. Cloudy, cold, and windy with daytime flurries and snow showers. If we do see a few snow bands, there won't be much that collects on the pavement through the day. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cloudy and windy with spotty snow showers and flurries. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected today.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Cloudy, chilly, and windy with dry skies through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cloudy, cool, and windy today with snow showers west of I-25 into the mountains. We should be dry along I-25 through the daytime.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Heavy snow falls across the I-70 corridor today, but the worst snow will be west over the San Juans. Monarch Pass could be very snowy at times, so treat all high mountain passes with caution. Locally, some snow could collect over the Sangre De Cristos in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will move into the plains tonight with more aggressive accumulation through Thursday afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall south and east of Pueblo, with the southern I-25 corridor, Wet Mountains, and Sangre De Cristos the most likely areas so see at least 4 inches of snow.

The weekend will dry out with strong daytime winds and elevated fire danger.

