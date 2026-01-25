Cold weather advisories are in place for parts of southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will come to an end briefly tonight. The cold will really settle in with lows reaching the single digits and some areas dropping below zero again. With skies partially clearing out, this will help temperatures to cool.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 3; High: 22;

The Springs will have a cold day ahead with highs only making it into the lower 20s. The majority of the day will be spent in the teens. Snow showers will return mainly before 2PM. They will finally end tonight, but the cold will linger.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 0; High: 27;

Pueblo will get down to 0 degrees tonight. Snow showers will begin again in the afternoon and winds will become more northerly. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, but these highs will still only be in the upper 20s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 3; High: 28;

Canon City will have temperatures tonight get down to 3 degrees. Skies will stay partly cloudy and snow will be possible again in the afternoon. Highs will still be cold even though we will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -1; High: 18;

Woodland Park and Teller county will have subzero temperatures overnight. Highs will only be in the teens. Snow showers will pick up in the afternoon. Winds will be a little more northerly.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 1; High: 19;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes area will have very similar temperatures to the surrounding areas. Lows will reach 1 degree. The Palmer divide will have snow showers pick up a little earlier than everyone else. Highs will only make it to 19 degrees. A cold weather advisory is in place for Sunday through Monday morning.

Plains forecast: Low: Subzero to 2; High: 20s;

The plains will get down to subzero temperatures tonight and that will be the same story for Sunday evening as well. Cold weather advisories are in place Sunday through Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 20s throughout the eastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0/2; High: 27/29;

The southern I-25 corridor will be very cold overnight, and the snow isn't done yet. Snow will pick up again in the afternoon, but these showers will be very isolated. Highs will be in the upper 20s throughout the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: Single Digits; High: 20s;

The mountains actually have the warmer temperatures with some places closer to that freezing mark. This doesn't mean temperatures won't be cold though. Highs on Sunday will be in the 20s and snow will pick up for the higher elevations.

Extended outlook forecast:

A warm up is on the way and that will start Monday afternoon. Highs will be back in the 40s and help to thaw everything out. This is much more seasonable for this time of year. We will have a break this week from the very cold temperatures and there won't be as many swings day to day. Mornings will still be cold, however, and areas will drop into the teens overnight.

