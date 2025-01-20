Cold Weather Advisories are in Place Ahead of Subzero Temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

Cold weather advisories are in place for the cold temperatures that we will be experiencing overnight. Wind chill temperatures will feel much colder as this front moves through. If you have an early morning you will want to dress in multiple layers. Temperatures throughout the day will only make it into the single digits. Light snow showers will move in as this front moves south. Accumulations will stay light between a trace and an inch at most.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -3; High: 6;

Cold weather advisories have been issued until Monday morning. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop below zero, and highs will only make it into the single digits. These cold temperatures will stick around at least through Tuesday. Light snow will move in closer to sunrise and snow accumulations will be around a trace.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 0; High: 9;

Overnight lows will be right at zero degrees tonight with wind chill temperatures dropping well below zero. As this front moves through winds will pick up. Highs tomorrow will only make it into the single digits. Light snow showers will move in early Monday morning, and snow accumulations will stay between a trace and an inch.

Canon City forecast: Low: 4; High: 9;

Canon City is also included in the cold weather advisory until Monday morning. Highs will be cold,only making it into the single digits. Light snow will be possible tomorrow morning, but not much is expected for accumulations.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -12; High: 5;

Woodland Park will see the coldest temperatures tonight, dropping to -12 degrees. Highs will hover around 5 degrees. Light snow showers will be possible tomorrow morning, but the main snow showers will stay closer to I-25, so snow accumulations will be less than an inch.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -6; High: 5;

The Monument area will get down to -6 for their overnight lows. Highs will be very similar to the surrounding cities, staying in the single digits. Snow showers will move in early Monday morning around sunrise. Snow accumulations will be between a trace and an inch.

Plains forecast: Low: Single digits; High: Teens and Single Digits;

The plains will be a little warmer than everyone else, but these temperatures can still be dangerous. Single digits are expected for the overnight temperatures and the highs tomorrow will be in the teens. Snow showers will move in later in the morning and the plains will see around a trace of snow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: -1/0; High: 7/8;

Our southern I-25 corridor will be hovering around that 0 degree mark. Highs will stay in the single digits, so multiple layers will be needed if you step outside. Snow showers will move in later on in the morning, bringing between a trace to an inch of additional snow.

Mountains forecast: Low: Subzero; High: Teens;

The mountains will drop below zero tonight with the wind chill temperatures much lower. Highs will make it into the teens, but closer to the peaks they will be in the single digits. Light snow will be possible and closer to Rye is where we will see the highest snow totals between an inch to 2 inches.

Extended outlook forecast:

We will have a slight warming trend once we get into the middle of the week when that arctic air moves east. There will be more cold air that moves in late Wednesday and will give us the potential for snow on Thursday. Temperatures will drop again, but overnight lows aren't expected to be as cold as what we have seen.

