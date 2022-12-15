Cold today with really light snow this evening

Today’s Forecast:

We look about as cold today as it was yesterday.

Highs will be stuck in the 30s across the plains with increasing daytime cloud cover.

Light snow is possible late today and tonight but accumulations for most of the region look extremely light. There shouldn't be much of an impact for the evening commute today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 32; Low: 6. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with cold and breezy daytime conditions. Light snow is possible late today but very little snow is expected across town.

Pueblo forecast: High: 35; Low: 5. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with cold daytime conditions. We could see flurries late today but no snow accumulation is expected.

Canon City forecast: High: 36; Low: 7. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with cold and breezy daytime conditions. We could see light snow or flurries tonight with little to no snow expected.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 26; Low: 0. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with really cold daytime air. We could see light snow late today less than an inch of accumulation.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: >10. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with cold and breezy weather. We could see really light late-day snow with half an inch or less of snow.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: >10. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions today with mostly dry skies. If we do see any late day or evening snow, it'll be flurries that fall closer to the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: >10. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with breezy and cold conditions. Light snow is possible late today and this evening, but accumulations would be less than an inch more so at Walsenburg than at Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: >10. Mostly cloudy and breezy with cold daytime temperatures. Light snow late today and this evening is possible along the Front Range but most accumulations are less than one inch.

Extended outlook forecast:

Dry and cold weather will be the dominant forecast through next week.

We could see an arctic air blast next week that moves in Wednesday night through Friday. It's unclear exactly how cold we could get, but we know it'll likely be well under the normal temperatures for this time of year Thursday and Friday.

