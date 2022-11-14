Cold today with light mountain snow this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Despite the light snow overnight along Highway 50 and I-25 south through Trinidad, most of the roads look fine this morning.

We will remain cold all day today with a few areas of light snow returning to the mountains this afternoon. More light daytime snow should primarily stay west of I-25, and totals look to be pretty minimal to most towns below 9,000 feet.

It will be very cold today with highs in the 30s over the plains and similar temperatures through the mountains. Overnight, despite cloud cover, we'll get even colder with lows in the teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 17. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and dry today with only a small chance of a few late day flakes on the west side of the city this afternoon. We'll be very cold tonight with lows in the teens.

Pueblo forecast: High: 38; Low: 18. We'll see light snow and flurries through the morning but most roadways will stay just wet and not snow-covered. Mostly cloudy, cold, and dry weather is expected through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 36; Low: 22. A few early flurries but most of the day looks cloudy, cold, and dry.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 27; Low: 9. Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance for light snow showers or flurries this afternoon. If we do see afternoon light snow, totals would be under a half an inch, more likely a dusting.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy with dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Snow showers across the eastern plains will last through the early morning, but most of the main highways like Highway 50 will be fine. We'll be cloudy and cold with dry afternoon conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Light snow fell overnight but most of the roads are fine. We'll be dry today with cloudy and windy afternoon conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Cloudy and cold today with a few snowy roads up high in the Wet Mountains and down along the Sangres near La Veta and Cuchara. We could see more light snow this afternoon but accumulations would be very minimal below tree line.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be cold, cloudy, and mostly dry. We could see a few early flurries, but those will be few and far between.

Wednesday will be the "warmest" day of the week with highs in the 40s across the plains.

A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday afternoon. This will bring strong wind gusts, a large temperature drop, and a chance for afternoon and overnight snow showers. Snow doesn't look very impressive for most of the plains, but a stray inch or two south of the Palmer Divide will be possible.

