COLD Thanksgiving morning with a sunny and chilly afternoon!

Today’s Forecast:

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

The weather today will be VERY cold in the morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s to start the day. The snow from Wednesday is gone, and we will stay dry all day today.

Sunshine and light winds will allow for temperatures to recover back into the 40s and 50s this afternoon, so be sure to dress for fall weather when you head out to Thanksgiving dinner.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 48; Low: 26. Very cold in the morning with a few snowy side streets on the far north and west sides of town. Sunny skies and light winds will be in place through the afternoon with highs in the 40s through the mid-afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 53; Low: 18. Very cold and dry this morning with dry skies that last through the afternoon. We'll be warmer today with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

CANON CITY: High: 52; Low: 27. Mostly sunny today with a cold morning and a chilly afternoon. The winds will be light and we'll stay dry all day today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 44; Low: 24. Very cold in the morning, and still pretty chilly through the afternoon! We'll stay sunny and dry all day today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and dry today with melting snow in the grass and on the patio furniture. We'll stay chilly through the afternoon with great I-25 driving conditions over Monument Hill.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Cold in the morning with sunny skies, light winds, and warmer weather through the afternoon! Temperatures will generally warm into the low to mid-50s through the daytime with very cold air back tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Dry and a little breezy today with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry across the mountains with very cold air in the morning and a few slick mountain roads and mountain passes from snow Wednesday night. All the roads should thaw and melt by mid-morning under strong sunshine.

Extended Outlook:

The forecast gets awesome from Friday through the weekend!

Friday is going to be warm with sunshine and generally light winds. A cold front will pass through the plains Saturday morning, pushing temperatures back into the 50s along and east of I-25.

We'll warm back up Sunday into the 60s with even warmer air from Monday to Tuesday of next week.

