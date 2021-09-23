Cold start to Fall, warming up tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

This was the coldest morning since last spring with lows in the 30's over the lower elevations and 20's in the high country. Gunnison dropped to 23 and Crested Butte was 22.

Sunshine and dry air this afternoon warmed us into the 7'0s and 80's with blue skies.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows not as cold as last night still great sleeping weather.

Tomorrow will be warmer. A big area of high pressure will bring morning sun then afternoon clouds with a sprinkle possible mainly over the higher elevations.

It will be much warmer than normal tomorrow with highs near 90 over parts of the lower Arkansas Valley.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 45; High: 82.

PUEBLO: Low: 41; High: 88.

CANON CITY: Low: 45; High: 85.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 38; High: 74.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 42; High: 78.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 80s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 43; High: 83

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 70s.

Extended Outlook:

Still tracking a developing storm that could bring rain by late Wednesday in the mountains and Thursday over the lower elevations, that's Thursday, September 30th. That's still a long way out so a lot can change but we wanted to give you the first alert on finally some rain possible next week.

Staying dry for the next 7 days over the lower elevations with very dry fuels. Fire danger will be increasing with our dry pattern.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter