Cold start then sunshine this afternoon

Today's Forecast:

A cold start to the day with subfreezing temperatures for many. Breezy winds at times could pull wind chills down into the 10s! Lots of sunshine and less wind this afternoon with milder temperatures in the 50s.

Colorado Springs Forecast: High: 55; Low: 32

Lots of sunshine after a cold and breezy start. Grab the jacket out the door! But don't forget the sunglasses either.

Pueblo Forecast: High: 59; Low: 29

Above freezing this morning, but still breezy and chilly. Lots of sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures similar to yesterday's, but still well-below average.

Canon City Forecast: High: 59; Low: 34

Cold start this morning with increasing temperatures and lots of sunshine. Less wind this afternoon and highs a bit warmer than yesterday.

Woodland Park Forecast: High: 50; Low: 32

Cold this morning, milder this afternoon with lots of sunshine and decreasing winds.

Mountain Forecast: High: 47; Low: 28

Less wind and cool. Lots of sunshine in the afternoon with slightly milder temperatures.

Extended Forecast:

Another cold start Saturday with more Freeze Warnings expected. Lots of sunshine and much warmer temperatures into the upper 60s and 70s. Even warmer Sunday, but also more clouds returning. Temperatures mostly in the 70s early next week with mostly to partly sunny skies. Monday could see an isolated shower in Teller County. Better mountain shower chances later in the week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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