Cold front tonight brings strong wind, rapidly falling temperatures and areas of blowing snow

Today’s Forecast:

We're in for a wild 24 hours of weather!

To just put it bluntly, today will be great and tomorrow will be terrible.

We'll see sunny skies with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm above average today with highs in the 40s and 50s across the plains.

Tonight, we'll see really strong winds, very cold air, and areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulations tonight and tomorrow will only collect in certain locations, and the totals will be very light.

Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 40 mph range tonight with wind chills dropping to the teens and single digits by Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 18. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with breezy and mild daytime conditions. We could see a burst of snow this evening on the north side of town with little to no ground accumulation. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 40 mph range overnight with wind chills falling to the single digits.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 18. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm through the afternoon. We will see strong winds tonight but little to no snow. If we did see snow, it would be blown flurries with no ground accumulation. Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 40 mph range with wind chills in the teens overnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 22. Mostly sunny and breezy with warm dry daytime conditions. We can't rule out a passing flake or flurry tonight, but it's more likely we're dry and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range tonight and tomorrow.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 9. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with blowing snow possible in the evening and again early Thursday morning. Gusty winds could give the snow a "burst" effect tonight and tomorrow where visibility is low, and ground accumulations stay below an inch.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with breezy and dry afternoon conditions. We'll see strong winds tonight with a chance for a "burst" of snow across the Tri-Lakes region tonight and early Thursday morning. Snow totals tonight and Thursday morning should stay at an inch or less, but anytime we have snow with strong winds, you could have low visibility. Wind chills will drop to the single digits and negatives by early tomorrow morning.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and dry in the afternoon with light daytime winds and warm temperatures. Overnight we'll see strong winds and really cold wind chills with light blowing snow and flurries. Snow could lead to low visibility overnight but accumulations would be really small, between a dusting to a half inch east of I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and breezy today with strong winds, cold temperatures, and light snow showers tonight. We could see light accumulations tonight through Thursday morning between Walsenburg and Trinidad, as well as towns to the west like La Veta.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with windy and cold afternoon conditions. We could see light snow tonight and early tomorrow but accumulations look light. Locally, the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains could see just a couple of inches.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be an awful day due to strong winds and really cold wind chills. Wind gusts will grow tomorrow from the 20 to 40 mph range Wednesday night to 30 to 55 mph Thursday afternoon. The strongest daytime winds will occur east of I-25 through the plains, where High Wind Watches are currently in effect.

Blowing snow is possible tonight and Thursday morning, but little to no snow accumulation is expected at this time. Wind-blown snow with lower visibility is the only concern we can see regarding driving conditions over the next 24 hours.

Conditions will rapidly improve this weekend with highs in the 50s and low 60s across the plains Saturday.

____

