Cold but clear day to end the weekend

Wind chill temperatures are already several degrees cooler than the actual air temperature. If you need to take your dog out one last time tonight, you won't want to miss out on that jacket. In the morning, wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and actual air temperatures will be in the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 48;

A cold night is ahead of us with wind chill values already in the teens. Once we see the sun rise in the morning temperatures will start to warm up. It will still be chilly throughout the day though and the highs will be in the upper 40s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 51;

Pueblo will be cold tonight with temperatures getting down into the lower 20s. Calm and clear conditions are expected going into the final day of the weekend. Highs tomorrow for Pueblo will be in the lower 50s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 54;

Canon City will get down into the upper 20s tonight and wind chill values will be in the lower -to-mid 20s. That jacket will be needed if you are headed out the door early in the morning and you will likely need it throughout the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 42;

Temperatures will get down into the lower 20s tonight for Woodland Park and going into tomorrow highs will be in the lower 40s. Snow is still on the ground in places and there could be some slick spots in parking lots overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 46;

Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s with highs tomorrow getting into the mid-40s. A jacket will definitely be needed in the morning and you will likely need it throughout the day.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper teens/Lower 20s; High: Lower 50s;

The plains will get down into the upper teens and lower 20s tonight. Once the sun rises we will start to warm up quickly, but highs will only be in the lower 50s tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27; High: 51/52;

Down south, temperatures will be in the upper 20s overnight. Slick spots in parking lots will be possible where snow is still melting. Highs tomorrow will get into the lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Upper teens/Lower 20s; High: 30s;

The mountains have a flash flood watch out for Eagle county (Vail), and this is due to ice jams in the nearby river. It's best to avoid the lower lying areas near this river due to the potential of flash floods. Temperatures will get into the upper teens/lower 20s tonight and highs will be in the 30s.

We are looking at another calm week ahead with temperatures gradually warming each day. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day out of the upcoming week for most of us. This is thanks to a high-pressure system that is continuing to make its way east.

