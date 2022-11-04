Cold and windy today with snow showers south of Highway 50

Today’s Forecast:

Light snow bands will fall across the plains south of Highway 50 and east of I-25 through the morning. Other than accumulation in the grass and a few areas of low visibility, this will be a low impact snow in the southern plains.

Most of the region will be cloudy, very cold, and windy today. Cloud cover should break by the end of the day, but highs will only recover to the 40s in the plains, and likely stay in the 30s over the mountains.

Tonight, light winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s and low teens through Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold today with a little bit of sunshine by the end of the afternoon. North winds will make it feel like we're in the 30s today, even if temperatures make it to the low 40s in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 46; Low: 24. Cloudy and cold today with the chance of a stray flake or two in the early morning. Most of the day will be dry and windy with really chilly temperatures.

Canon City forecast: High: 46; Low: 35. Cloudy and cold today with breezy and chilly north winds. We'll stay dry today and tonight with lows in the 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 20. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with no more snow through the day. We'll be really cold tonight with lows in the 20s and upper teens.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with dry daytime skies. It'll be really cold tonight with lows in the 20s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cloudy and windy with snow showers along and south of Highway 50s through the early afternoon. Other than some slushy accumulation along Highway 160 in Las Animas County, there shouldn't be much impact from this snow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Cloudy, windy, and cold with early morning snow showers along and east of I-25. There hasn't been much impact from the snow overnight and early this morning along I-25, other than some accumulation in the grass.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10/20s. Really cold and windy today with snow drying up across the Sangre De Cristos and I-70 corridor through the morning. We'll be really cold tonight with temperatures in the low 20s and teens.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will start really cold, but warm quickly with strong southwesterly winds running off the mountains. We'll see gusts tomorrow in the 20 to 40 mph range with the strongest gusts in the mountains and valleys. Fire danger will be slightly elevated in the valleys, but there will be no Red Flag Warnings.

A cold front kicks across the plains early Saturday morning with chilly and windy Sunday afternoon conditions.

Windy and dry conditions will continue through the middle of next week with widespread fire danger likely by Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday. A cold front is expected for next Thursday with a chance for snow locally.

