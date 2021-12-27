Cold and windy as we start the last week of 2021

Today’s Forecast:

This is the final week of 2021, and it'll finally start to feel more like winter!

Slick and slow drives should be expected for anyone going west of I-25 or Highway 160 from snow overnight through this morning.

Most of southern Colorado will stay dry, windy, and cold today with gusts from the mountains to the plains in the 20 to 40 mph range. We'll stay windiest in the mountains and valleys today but gusts along I-25 could still hit 30 mph at times.

There are no Red Flag Warnings at this time, but fire danger will remain elevated, and we'll keep an eye on the Blodgett Peak Fire for any growth.

Overnight snow showers will be possible over Teller County and Pikes Peak but little to no snow accumulation is expected in areas like Cripple Creek or Woodland Park.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 44; Low: 23. Cold and windy across Colorado Springs today with dry skies through the afternoon and overnight hours. Gusts could get into the 30 mph range today.

PUEBLO: High: 50; Low: 22. Chilly and windy today with overcast skies through the afternoon and dry conditions through tomorrow morning.

CANON CITY: High: 47; Low: 29. Windy and chilly today with dry skies from the afternoon through the overnight hours. Gusts could get into the 30 mph range today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 38; Low: 17. Cold and very windy today with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range through the afternoon. Light snow showers and flurries are possible in central and southern Teller County tonight, so while Woodland Park is expected to stay mostly dry, Cripple Creek could see very light snow.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Windy and cold today with gusts in the 30 mph range through the afternoon. We could see light snow over the mountains west of town but most of the Tri-Lakes area should stay dry through tomorrow morning.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Windy and dry across the plains today with chilly afternoon temperatures. Gusts will be in the 20 to 30 mph range with elevated fire danger.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Very windy and dry today with gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range along and west of I-25, especially over La Veta Pass. There could be overnight show showers or flurries over La Veta Pass but snow totals would be on the light end, generally at 2 inches or less over the Pass.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Snow will continue to fall west over the mountains through the morning with another round moving in late today and tonight. We'll see some of the heaviest accumulations through Wednesday over Wolf Creek Pass and up into the central mountains near Crested Butte and Aspen.

Extended Outlook:

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter