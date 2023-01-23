Cold and cloudy with light snow showers

Today’s Forecast:

You'll see light snow across the higher elevation zones of southern Colorado today, but not much snow accumulation!

Light snow showers will fall through the first half of the day with any accumulation generally above 7,000 feet. That means we could see light accumulations around Monument, Palmer Lake, Woodland Park, and west of Pueblo in the mountains and valleys.

If you don't see any snow today, it'll still be cold with highs in the 20s and 30s across the plains. Overnight looks dry, cloudy, and colder with lows in the teens and single digits.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 29; Low: 15. Mostly cloudy with light snow showers and flurries through the lunch hour. Most of the city will see a dusting with areas on the north side of town getting close to 0.5 inches. We'll be breezy and dry in the afternoon with dry skies overnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 34; Low: 11. Overcast and cold today with a light breeze and dry skies. If we did see any snow today it would be light flakes with no impact.

Canon City forecast: High: 34; Low: 19. Mostly cloudy and cold with light snow showers and flurries. If we do see any accumulation, it would be extremely minimal on the pavement.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 27; Low: 10. Overcast and cold with light snow through the early afternoon. Any snow accumulation should be light, generally an inch or less through tomorrow morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Overcast with light snow through the early afternoon. We won't see much accumulation today, generally an inch or less through the early afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: >10. Mostly cloudy, cold, and dry today across the plains with highs briefly in the low 30s this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cloudy, windy, and cold with the possibility of non-accumulating flurries through the early afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Cloudy and cold with light snow through the afternoon. We'll see the heaviest accumulations over the San Juans, with less than 2 inches across most of the Front Range.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday looks dry across the plains but windy with highs in the 30s.

Light snow or flurries could fall on Wednesday with light accumulation and little to no travel impacts. We should be cold and dry through the rest of the week with a chance for snow Sunday morning.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.