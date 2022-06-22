Cloudy in the plains with rain over the mountains and valleys

Today’s Forecast:

The weather will be cloudy, cooler than normal, and wet over the mountains, valleys, and Raton mesa.

Storms will be a bit heavier in the San Luis Valley today, as well as the southern Sangre De Cristos. We could be looking at flooding issues on a few burn scars, such as the Spring burn scar near La Veta. Some heavy rain will be possible off the Raton Mesa and into Trinidad and Walsenburg, but north of Walsenburg not as much rain is expected.

Most of the region along and north of Highway 50 will be cloudy and cooler than normal with generally dry skies. Pueblo has a small chance for a shower, but Colorado Springs and Teller County look dry today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 55. Mostly cloudy, cool, and dry with breezy daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 58. Cloudy, cooler than normal, and breezy with just a slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. It's more likely we stay dry in town today.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 60. Cloudy, mild, and breezy with dry daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 49. Cloudy and cool with breezy and dry afternoon conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy and cool with dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Cloudy and mild with scattered showers across Las Animas, Baca, and southern Otero counties in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and cool with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There could be some heavy rain down around Trinidad today, but severe weather chances remain pretty low. Flooding issues out near La Veta due to the Spring burn scar will persist through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Cloudy and cool with rain moving in from New Mexico. We'll see the heaviest rain along the southern Sangre De Cristos, into the San Luis Valley, and possibly near the Spring burn scar outside La Veta and Cuchara.

Extended outlook forecast:

Isolated thunderstorms are likely tomorrow, starting over the mountains with a few moving east through the I-25 corridor.

We'll see more mountain storms on Friday with scattered and spotty storms along I-25. Monsoonal moisture combined with upslope flow in the plains will provide more widespread and heavy rain over the weekend. Some of the best rain will fall Saturday night through Sunday with more storms Monday. We'll see the region dry out a bit by the middle of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.