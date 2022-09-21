Cloudy and substantially cooler today with heavy mountain rain

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front blew through southern Colorado overnight with gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range!

Behind this front, we will stay cloudy and dramatically cooler compared to the record heat of yesterday. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s through the plains with more 60s in the mountains.

Heavy rain is expected over the western and central mountains today, with more rain locally tonight. We could see a few spotty afternoon showers and storms along the eastern mountains and along the I-25 corridor, but most of the local rain will fall overnight.

Flood Watches remain in effect across the western half of the state, with expansions into our mountains and valleys locally. The San Juan Mountains will still see the heaviest rain, but everyone in the green should be cautious when driving on mountain roads#cowx pic.twitter.com/49nE1qH43P — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) September 21, 2022

Flash flooding, rock slides, mudslides, and road washouts are possible with the heavy rain across the San Juans, La Garitas, and up through the Continental Divide. Take care when driving west along Highway 160 over the next 48 hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 48. Mostly cloudy and windy today with highs in the low 70s across Colorado Springs. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, but more rain is likely overnight through early Thursday morning. A few showers could be heavy tonight, but flooding is not expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 51. Mostly cloudy, windy, and considerably cooler compared to yesterday. Highs will be in the mid-70s today with a chance for spotty storms in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible overnight, but the best chances of rain are west in Fremont County and north in the Pikes Peak Region.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 53. Mostly cloudy and breezy with cool daytime temperatures. Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon with more rain expected tonight through early Thursday morning. Heavy rain in western Fremont County could lead to some flooding issues, namely isolated rockslides on the west end of the Arkansas River Valley, and flooding at the Decker Burn Scar.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 43. Cloudy and cool with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Heavier rain is expected overnight through early Thursday morning, but there are no flooding impacts expected at this time.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cloudy, cool, and windy with spotty daytime storms, and more rain tonight through early Thursday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 60/70s; Low: 40/50s. Cloudy and windy today with dramatically cooler temperatures. There won't be much rain in the plains today or tonight, as most of the moisture will be west in the mountains or along the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Cool and windy with a spotty daytime storm. More spotty storms are possible overnight, but the best chances for rain are west in the mountains and valleys.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Heavy rain is expected today and tomorrow over most of the mountains and valleys with active Flood Watches through Thursday. The San Juans will see the most rain with 2 to 4 inches possible through Thursday. Locally, the Sangre De Cristos will see the most rain today and tonight with flooding at the Spring burn scar a big concern. We could also see flooding at the Decker Burn Scar near Salida, with rock and mudslides if the rain is heavy enough tonight on any mountain or canyon road.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rain chances will diminish after 4 am tonight/tomorrow morning, meaning most of the region is dry Thursday at sunrise. More scattered storms are forecast from the mountains to the plains Thursday afternoon, with the best coverage being in the mountains, valleys, and up thorugh the Pikes Peak Region.

The weekend looks warmer and breezy with gorgeous weather conditions for the Colorado Springs Oktoberfest, Pueblo Chile Festival, and Saturday's Harvest Festival in Canon City!

