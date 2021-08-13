Cloudy and much cooler today with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Cooler air with less smoke is expected across much of southern Colorado today!

The SPC Storm outlook today favors northern Colorado for severe weather but there's actually a decent amount of storm energy in El Paso & Teller counties today with at least some wind shear to support strong to severe storms. If we did get severe, it would be 1" hail & 60mph wind pic.twitter.com/Tao7Q4fcLV — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) August 13, 2021

We also have the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region, northern Fremont, and Baca counties. Cloud cover could limit severe storm development in Teller and El Paso counties in particular, but we still have the ingredients for powerful storms in the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 81; Low: 55. Cooler and cloudy with breezy morning and afternoon conditions. Storms are possible in the afternoon, and we'll have enough storm energy and wind shear for 1 inch hail and 50 to 60 mph winds if these storms materialize. Timing for severe weather is most likely between 3 to 6 pm if it develops.

PUEBLO: High: 87; Low: 57. Cooler with more cloud cover today and much less smoke compared to the last few days! We should stay dry in Pueblo today with the best storm chances well west into the mountains.

CANON CITY: High: 86; Low: 56. Cooler and breezy today with a small chance for thunderstorms in and around Canon City. Storm chances remain best in western and northern Fremont county, with isolated strong to severe weather possible.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 74; Low: 50. Cooler and less smoky across Teller county today before storms move in through the afternoon. Storms could be severe with 1 inch hail and 60 mph winds as the two main threats between 2 to 6 pm.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Cooler and less smoky today with a chance for strong to severe storms in the afternoon. If we did get storms to drop in between 3 to 6 pm, 1 inch hail and 60 mph winds would be the biggest threats.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Pleasant temperatures and breezy today with a lot less smoke in the sky compared to the last few days! We could see a few strong storms in Baca and eastern Las Animas counties today, but most of the storms would be south of the CO/NM border and flow south into New Mexico.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy and warm today with dry skies and a lot less smoke compared to earlier this week.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms will be possible through the mountains today, mainly the Front Range from northern Fremont County and up through Teller/El Paso County, and southwest in the La Garitas on the west side of the San Luis Valley. Strong to severe storms are possible in the Pikes Peak Region mountains with 1 inch hail and strong winds as our two main threats.

Extended Outlook:

The weekend looks outstanding with mostly dry skies along I-25 and east into the plains! Storm chances are better west over the Continental Divide mainly next week from Monday through Thursday. The two best chances for rain and thunderstorms along I-25 are next Wednesday and Thursday.

