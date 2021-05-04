Cloudy and cool with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We will be drier today but with more clouds and a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. We'll see energy riding over the mountains spark scattered rain and thunderstorms that will drift across the Pikes Peak Region and Raton Mesa.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 56; Low: 38. Mostly cloudy and chilly today with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We should expect lightning and graupel, but no hail or severe weather is expected.

PUEBLO: High: 62; Low: 42. A few breaks of sun today with highs in the low 60s and a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 62; Low: 43. Mostly cloudy and cool today with a small chance for isolated storms in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 51; Low: 31. Mostly cloudy and chilly with an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. There could be snow over the mountain summits (9,000 feet or higher).

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy and chilly with scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon but no severe weather is expected.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. A mix of sun and clouds today with isolated t-storms in Lincoln and Las Animas counties this afternoon and evening. Most will be dry today and tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy and cool with an isolated thunderstorm coming off the mountains and moving east into the lower plains.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 30s. We'll see scattered showers and storms form over most of our mountains with some snow over the summits in the Pikes Peak Region (9,000 feet or higher). Any rain or storms today would not be severe, but lightning is possible.

Extended Outlook:

We could see an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday, but most of the region looks pretty dry tomorrow. We'll be dry and nice from Thursday into Friday with a small chance for isolated storms on the Palmer Divide Saturday. The next big chance for rain comes Sunday through Monday.

