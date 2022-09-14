Cloudy and cool with late day showers and thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected today with late-day showers and thunderstorms.

The remnants of Hurricane Kay kept things cloudy overnight, and we'll stay pretty overcast through most of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected today, mainly in the mid to late afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 52. Cloudy and mild with a chance for scattered daytime thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected today but heavy rain will be possible in a few storms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 53. Mostly cloudy and warm with a small chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 50. Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 45. Cloudy and cool with daytime showers and thunderstorms. We won't see any severe storms, but heavy rain is possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and warm with a light breeze through the afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms are possible east of I-25 today, but most of the plains will stay dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy and breezy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will hit the Pikes Peak Region tomorrow afternoon, but Friday will be dry.

The weekend warms with windy daytime conditions and a return of fire danger. The winds will likely gust somewhere in the 30 to 40 mph range on Saturday and Sunday, elevating grass fire danger.

