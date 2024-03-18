Cloudy and Cool to Close the Weekend, Warming Temperatures to Welcome in Spring

Tonight's Forecast:

Decreasing clouds and cool with lows in the mid 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 52;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 57;

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 55;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 45;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s;

Extended outlook forecast:

We're entering a quiet period of weather. A ridge of high pressure will set up over the western half of the continental US and provide a warming trend as we head into the first week of Spring. Temperatures will slowly climb a few degrees each day, with many of us topping off in the upper 60s to lower 70s by next Saturday! Enjoy the nice weather, because a new storm system will move into Colorado by next Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

