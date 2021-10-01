Cloudy and cold with rain moving in from the south

Today’s Forecast:

Grab a sweater and a jacket today, it'll be cold and wet in the morning and chilly through the afternoon!

Rain moves in from the south today with spotty showers early in the morning ahead of the main wave mid-morning through the early afternoon. We could see embedded thunderstorms across the plains generally east of El Paso and Pueblo counties, but storms won't be overly strong today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 59; Low: 45. Cloudy and chilly today with showers and a few rumbles of thunder moving in from the south. We could see rain from the mid morning through the early afternoon with dry skies by the end of the day.

PUEBLO: High: 61; Low: 47. Cloudy and cool today with scattered showers from the morning through lunchtime. We won't have much energy out there, but a few rumbles of thunder and isolated lightning will be possible. We'll be dry and cold from the end of the day through the overnight hours.

CANON CITY: High: 59; Low: 49. Cloudy and chilly today with scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms from the morning through the early afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 54; Low: 37. Spotty and isolated showers from the morning through the afternoon with a few snow showers over the summits, especially Pikes Peak. We'll be dry and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder from the morning through the early afternoon. We'll be dry and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cloudy with showers and a few embedded thunderstorms from the morning through the early afternoon. A few showers could be heavy but no severe weather or flooding is expected. We could see a few isolated showers overnight in the northeast plains, but generally dry skies are expected across the region.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Spotty showers with a few rumbles of thunder are likely this morning as rain moves in from the south. We'll be cloudy and dry in the afternoon with a chilly night.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Cloudy and cold today with scattered showers across most of the mountains as rain moves in from the south. Most of the rain will fall in the morning and early afternoon but we could see a few showers lingering through the end of the day. Snow is likely over the mountains with levels falling down to 10 or 11,000 feet.

Extended Outlook:

We'll see spotty showers tonight but generally dry conditions will move in tonight with a few areas of fog in the plains by early Saturday morning. Saturday should end with a sunny and warmer afternoon.

Sunday looks amazing with sunshine, warmer air, and light winds! We'll keep warmer air with sunny and dry skies through the start of next week with a chance of rain next Wednesday.

