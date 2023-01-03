Cloudy and cold today with more light mountain snow

Today’s Forecast:

We begin a very slow thaw-out today despite overcast skies and chilly daytime highs.

Temperatures should push above freezing today with highs in the mid-30s and low-40s through the plains. Snow-covered roads will see a bit of thawing today, but not as much as we'll see tomorrow with sunnier skies.

Light snow will fall across the Continental Divide today with only a few inches expected through the end of the day. Locally, a few flurries are possible along the Sangres and across the Pikes Peak Region but with little to no accumulation.

Overnight things look really chilly with lows in the 20s and teens under slowly clearing cloud cover.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 36; Low: 14. Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy with a chance for non-accumulating flurries at the end of the day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 12. Mostly cloudy and chilly with dry skies through the evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 42; Low: 21. Mostly cloudy and cold with dry daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 31; Low: 11. Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance for flurries or light snow across town late today. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy with light snow at the end of the day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cloudy and cold with stubborn 30-degree highs lingering through the afternoon. We'll be dry today and tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and cold with breezy daytime conditions. Flurries are possible at the end of the day but most light snow will fall over the summits of the Sangres to the west.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cloudy with light snow across the Continental Divide. We could see light snow along the Sangre De Cristos and Front Range, but accumulations would be very small.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure and jet-stream ridging will work to warm Colorado back to the 40s and 50s by the end of the week!

We should stay dry across the state until Friday when an open wave of energy brings snow back to the Continental Divide. We could see a few non-accumulating flurries locally this Friday, but most of the region will be unaffected.

The weekend will be warmer with 40s and a few 50s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.