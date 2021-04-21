Cloudy and cold today with areas of snow today and tonight

Today’s Forecast:

We had a few snow showers and flurries overnight in the Pikes Peak Region, but the better snow fell over the Sangre De Cristos.

A few snow showers and flurries could fall across the region this morning, but most of us stay dry until later today and tonight.

Snow will redevelop in the mountains this afternoon and spread out east to the I-25 corridor, Arkansas River Valley, and Pikes Peak Region this evening as scattered snow showers.

KOAA Weather Snow Accumulation 4/21/2021

Any accumulations today and tonight should be minimal and focused more to elevations over 7,300 feet.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 40; Low: 25. Cloudy and most dry today but snow showers and flurries are possible from the end of the day into the overnight hours. Any accumulation would stay at or under one inch tonight.

PUEBLO: High: 47; Low: 27. Cloudy and chilly today with gusty winds and mostly dry skies. A stray flurry is possible this evening, but snow chances are much better west of north of town.

CANON CITY: High: 42; Low: 30. Cloudy and cold today with breezy and dry daytime conditions. We could see snow showers this evening but any accumulations would be below one inch outside of the mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 36; Low: 21. Cloudy, cold, and windy today with show showers possible late today and again tonight. Any snow accumulations through tonight should stay at or below one inch.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Cloudy, cold, and windy today with isolated snow showers and flurries from the end of the day through the evening. Any snow accumulation tonight would be at or below one inch.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy and windy today with isolated daytime showers mainly north of Kiowa and Crowley counties. We should stay dry tonight for most areas east of I-25.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We could see a late today and overnight flurry or light snow showers with little to no accumulation, but most of today will be cloudy, cold, and windy.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Snow will develop over the Sangres, Wet mountains, and Wet Mountain valley this afternoon and last into the overnight hours. Snow accumulation will be weak but a few areas could get close to an inch.

Extended Outlook:

We could see daytime scattered showers on Thursday with more daytime rain and even a bit of thunder on Friday. We'll be dry on Saturday and Sunday with more rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter