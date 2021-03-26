Cloudy and chilly with a few light rain and snow showers

Today’s Forecast:
The weather today will be much like what we saw Thursday with cloudy skies and light moisture that favors the mountains. What snow we do see west of I-25 over the mountains will stay pretty light today, but we might be able to grab a stray inch in parts of Teller County, and Monument Hill could see a dusting this evening. Most will just be cloudy, breezy, and dry through the afternoon.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 50; Low: 29. Cloudy, breezy, and chilly with light rain showers and possibly a quick flurry late today and tonight.
PUEBLO: High: 58; Low: 32. Mostly cloudy and chilly with a good chance for dry skies.
CANON CITY: High: 56; Low: 31. Cloudy and breezy with a chance for light rain showers late today and tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High: 41; Low: 20. Cloudy and cold with light snow showers from the afternoon through the evening, but snow accumulation will likely stay below one inch.
TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cloudy and chilly with a chance for late day rain showers turning to a flurry in the evening but with little to no accumulation.
PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy, chilly, breezy, and dry.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and likely staying dry with just a few flurries west of the mountains.
MOUNTAINS: High: 40/50s; Low: 20s. Light daytime and evening snow showers over the mountains, especially the Wets and northern Sangres with less than an inch expected below 10,000 feet.
Extended Outlook:
We'll be windy and dry on Saturday with even warmer weather by Sunday. Monday is where temperatures will max out in the coming week with a chance for snow showers Tuesday.
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter