Cloudy and chilly today with arctic air arriving Wednesday evening

Today’s Forecast:

We're in for a gloomy and cold Tuesday as clouds roll off the mountains.

Temperatures will stay pretty close to normal today with highs in the 40s across most of the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 20. Becoming mostly cloudy with cold daytime conditions, dry skies, and light winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 11. Becoming mostly cloudy today with light winds and chilly afternoon temperatures.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy and dry with light winds and cool temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 17. Cloudy and cold with light winds and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and cold with light winds and dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 30 & 40s; Low: >10s. Cloudy and cold with a stubborn pocket of freezing air over Crowley, Otero, Bent, and western Kiowa Counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy, breezy, dry, and cold.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Cold and cloudy with dry daytime conditions. Weak snow showers and flurries are possible overnight with little to no accumulation. We could see a little light snow Thursday night over the Sawatch Range, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

Arctic air is still forecast to drop in Wednesday evening with dangerous wind chills and light snow.

Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will follow the cold front, which will pass by Colorado Springs between 6 to 8 pm. Wind chills along and east of I-25 could be as low as -20 to -40 degrees through Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will struggle to warm above 0 degrees with lows somewhere between -10 to -20 degrees through Friday morning.

Christmas looks warmer and dry with highs in the 50s across most of the plains!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

