Clearing out on Tuesday with warmer temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

Frost Advisories will be in place from 3AM until 8AM for northern El Paso county and our northern counties. Windshield scrapers might be needed this morning. Temperatures will warm though eventually topping out in the 60s and 70s. Mostly clear conditions are expected with a light wind throughout the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 39.

Temperatures will be in the lower 50s by 10AM, and by the afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s. There will be mostly clear conditions with a light northerly wind.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 41.

Pueblo will have temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s by mid-morning. Highs will reach the mid-70s which is a little closer to average. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 43.

Canon City will start out with mostly clear conditions and temperatures will warm into the mid-70s by the late afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 34.

Woodland Park will have highs in the upper 50s today, which is warmer than yesterday. That warm up will continue throughout the week. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 65; Low: 36.

The Monument area will have temperatures in the mid-60s by the afternoon with a few passing clouds. Winds will be light throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

The Plains will be warm and comfortable today with highs in the 70s. Upper 70s along the Arkansas River. Sunny conditions will prevail throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/73; Low: 40/42.

The southern I-25 corridor will start out the morning with temperatures in the 40s but warming up into the 50s by mid-morning. Highs will reach the lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

The mountains will have a few passing clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Beyond Tuesday, temperatures will continue to warm each day. There is a chance for a few spotty showers in the afternoon on Thursday, but not everyone will see rain. Rain chances will continue into Memorial Day Weekend, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

