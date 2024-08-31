Clear and dry for the next couple of days

Today’s Forecast:

These seasonal temperatures will continue for the next couple of days. We will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but it will still be comfortable. This is because of a high-pressure system over the Rockies, which is helping to keep us calm and comfortable. Moisture will be highest over the mountains, so we can't rule out a stray shower or two over there. These showers will be light and won't cause too much of a disruption.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 54

A great day for Labor Day Liftoff! Calm and comfortable conditions will last through the day. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around. We will be a few degrees warmer than where we were at yesterday, but it won't get too hot. No chances for rain, as of right now, until later in the week.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 55

Bright and sunny will be the story for today. Highs will get into the upper 80s and winds will be light. Rain chances won't arrive until later next week. Lows tonight will dip into the mid 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 57

A few degrees cooler than Pueblo, but we should still be comfortable outside. Highs will be in the mid 80s for the next few days. Calm and comfortable conditions will last through the day, with a few passing clouds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 45

It will be very comfortable outside today, with highs in the upper 70s. Rain should stay out of the forecast until Tuesday. There is more moisture in the mountains and around the Continental Divide, so a few isolated showers could be possible around that time.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 82; Low: 52

We will be just a few degrees off from where we were at yesterday. No rain is expected for the next few days. A few passing clouds will be possible, but winds will stay pretty light throughout the day.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 80s; Low: Lower 50s

These comfortable conditions will last for the next few days. Sunday will be even a few degrees cooler than today. Calm and clear conditions will last throughout the day. Drought monitor is looking good with only moderate levels for drought conditions in the Plains. We should get some more rain at the end of next week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 82/84; Low: 52/52

The same trend will continue with calm and clear conditions. A few showers could be possible in the San Luis Valley and Sangres. It's unlikely that these showers will make it over the mountains, and if they do they should survive for very long.

Mountains forecast: High: Upper 70s/Low 80s; Low: 40s

The mountains will have highs in the upper 70s for today. This trend will continue through Monday. By the time we get to Tuesday, there will be a little more moisture available for showers and storms to form.

Extended outlook forecast:

There is currently a high-pressure system over the Rockies, which is helping to keep us dry. That high-pressure system will begin to break down on Monday and give us a chance to see some lighter showers towards the mountains on Tuesday. The Plains will likely stay dry until later in the week when more moisture becomes available.

Thursday, as of right now, is looking to be the day with the most amount of rain. These rain chances could likely change as we get closer. Most of the weather models have soem kind of precip in the area around that time.

