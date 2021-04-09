Watch
Chilly today with strong wind gusts and high fire danger

A cold front will be moving in from the north and we should see quite the chance in temperatures behind it. Today will be chilly with strong, gusty winds out of the north, but we should stay dry in most of the region.
Red Flag Warnings
Posted at 6:04 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 08:07:31-04

Today’s Forecast:
Things are going to be windy across Colorado today, and we're going to have more areas of high fire danger.

Strong northerly gusts behind a cold front early in the morning will accelerate from the mid-morning through the mid-afternoon. The strongest gusts will happen way out east in the plains today, and blowing dust will be a concern. Fire danger remains high with Red Flag Warnings in Pueblo and Fremont Counties, as well as the San Luis Valley.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 53; Low: 28. We're looking at a chilly and windy day through Colorado Springs with a small chance for isolated showers or flurries in the morning. Chances we stay dry in the Pikes Peak region are high, and we'll see our strongest wind gusts on the east side of town.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 26. Windy and chilly through Pueblo with 30 to 40 mph gusts across the city and Red Flag Warnings with fire danger in effect through the evening.

CANON CITY: High: 59; Low: 30. Windy and cool with high fire danger today and gusts out of the west and northwest in the 30 to 40 mph range.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 42; Low: 26. Windy and cold with 30 mph daytime gusts and flurries likely stay north of town over the mountains.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy and cold today with a small chance for flurries in the morning but a greater chance we stay dry.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Chilly, dry, and very windy today through all of the plains east of El Paso and Pueblo counties. We could see daytime gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range, and blowing dust will be a concern along with these strong northerly winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Chilly with gusty winds today and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Increased clouds today with chilly and gusty winds through the day. We should stay dry in our mountains but light snow will accumulate out west of Denver.

Extended Outlook:
Saturday we could see more scattered Red Flag Warnings and high fire danger across the region, but temperatures look stunning. We should stay pretty warm on Sunday with then chillier air from Monday through Thursday of next week. Rain and snow chances pick up next week from Tuesday through Thursday.

