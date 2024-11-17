Chilly Sunday, but we are tracking more snow this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will be variable throughout the night, but they should stay calm. Morning temperatures will be cold with most of us in the 20s. Highs across the region will be in the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 47;

Light winds out of the north is expected overnight with temperatures eventually dropping into the 20s. Highs will be chilly only making it into the upper 40s. This first storm system moving in will just bring some more clouds in the area, and no precipitation will impact the Springs.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 48;

Pueblo will get into the lower 20s for tonight with light northerly winds. Highs tomorrow will be chilly only getting into the upper 40s. We will slowly start to see more cloud cover make its way into the area Sunday evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 50;

Canon City will get down into the upper 20s tonight and into the early morning hours. Highs will eventually make their way into the lower 50s. Lighter winds are expected for Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 40;

Woodland park will be the coldest out of the group with overnight temperatures making their way down into the teens. Highs for tomorrow will be cold and most of the day will be spent in the 30s, but eventually getting into the lower 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 44;

Overnight lows for the Tri-Lakes area will be in the lower 20s, and into the early morning hours. If you are heading out early grab some layers because most of the day will be spent in the 30s. The high is expected to get into the mid 40s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

The plains will have a cold night ahead of them with temperatures in the 20s. Some places, like Kit Carson, will get down into the teens. We will warm up into the 40s for tomorrow across the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/25; High: 48/50;

Temperatures tonight will get down into the low-to-mid 20s, and by tomorrow we will warm up into the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

The mountains are looking at getting some snow showers going into Sunday but this will be closer to the Continental Divide. If you are curious about any ski forecasts, Meteorologist Casey Dorn has all of that information on our website. Highs tomorrow for the mountains will be in the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Two storm systems look to impact southern Colorado with the first one bringing rain to the southeastern part of the state. No snow is expected with this round because temperatures will be too warm. Springfield is the main city that could see some rain chances.

The second storm system will arrive on Tuesday and that's what could bring us more snow chances. The southern portion of I-25 along the Raton Mesa looks to have the biggest impacts, but this is not as impressive of a storm as last week's.

