Chilly Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s by Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will be COLD across southern Colorado with lows falling into the 20s and teens! We'll see light winds and clear skies overnight with light snow over the central and northern mountains.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

Friday is going to be a sunny, chilly, and dry day across southern Colorado.

Temperatures will be much closer to normal across the region with Colorado Springs in the mid-40s and Pueblo in the upper 40s. Clean up from Wednesday's wind storm will continue, with nice weather expected in the afternoon and evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 21; High: 44. Clear skies and cold tonight with lows down in the low 20s through early Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be nice with sunny skies, light winds, and dry conditions.

PUEBLO: Low: 17; High: 48. Clear and cold tonight with light winds and lows in the teens. We'll see a nice temperature rebound on Friday with sunny skies, light winds, and dry skies.

CANON CITY: Low: 27; High: 46. Clear skies and chilly tonight with lows in the 20s overnight. Friday looks pretty nice with highs in the 40s with light winds and sunny skies.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 17; High: 34. Cold and clear tonight with lows in the teens. Friday will be nice but cold with highs just above freezing and sunny skies through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s; High: 30s. Clear skies and light winds with a cold night. Friday will be a little warmer but still chilly under sunny skies and light winds.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Cold and clear tonight with light winds and dry skies. Friday will be nice with sunny skies, light winds, and chilly daytime temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Red Flag Warnings expiring early this evening with lighter winds through Friday morning. Friday will be breezy and dry with sunny skies.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s; High: 30s. Cold and breezy tonight with light snow over the central and northern mountains and a few flurries over the summits of the Sangres. Friday looks mostly dry and cold through our mountains.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front is expected Friday night with a light breeze out of the north and dry skies. We'll see lows Friday night dip into the low teens and single digits with highs on Saturday likely to stay in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday through Wednesday, we'll see a high pressure ridge pattern push 50s and a few low 60s back across I-25 and the plains with dry skies.

The forecast gets a little more active by the end of next week with snow likely over the Continental Divide and windy and dry weather locally. We're keeping an eye on next week's Christmas forecast, but for now, it looks dry along I-25.

