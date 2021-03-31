Chilly but sunny today with big warmth by the weekend!

Today’s Forecast:

Much quieter weather expected today with sunshine, lighter winds, and crisp daytime temperatures. We'll want you to cover the plants again tonight as temperatures will easily fall pretty low into the 20s by Thursday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 49; Low: 24. Sunny, light winds, and crisp afternoon temperatures.

PUEBLO: High: 55; Low: 20. Sunny with light winds and comfortable daytime temperatures.

CANON CITY: High: 53; Low: 30. Sunny with a light breeze and cool afternoon temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 43; Low: 23. Sunny and chilly with light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and chilly during the day with light winds.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny skies, light winds, and comfortable daytime temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny, breezy, and comfortable through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy over some of the mountains with snowmelt and sunny skies.

Extended Outlook:

The forecast trends warmer through the weekend with 60s and 70s tomorrow and record heat by Easter Sunday. We'll stay dry through early next week.

