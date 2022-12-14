Chilly and windy today with dry skies

Today’s Forecast:

The snow from Tuesday has passed, but the cold is here to stay!

We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today with more gusty winds and COLD daytime temperatures.

Highs will warm above freezing today, but it'll feel a lot colder when you factor in the wind.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 13. Partly sunny and cold today with daytime gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 10. Partly cloudy and chilly with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 18. Partly sunny and chilly today with daytime gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 7. Cold and cloudy with dry skies and wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: >10. Partly sunny and cold today with daytime gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: >10. Partly cloudy and windy with cold and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Windy and cold with daytime gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: >10. Windy and COLD with dry skies and gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday looks dry and cold with a cold front blowing through in the evening. Snow showers and flurries are still possible Thursday night, but newer models are suggesting little to no snow accumulation.

The weekend will be dry, breezy, and chilly.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.