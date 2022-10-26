Chilly and windy locally with periods of heavy snow west along I-70

Today’s Forecast:

We started the early morning with a few flurries over Teller County!

Most of the day will be dry, windy, and chilly with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Wind gusts will be in the 10 to 20 mph range out of the south and southwest.

We will stay dry locally today, but there could be some snow that hits the Sangre De Cristo mountains. Most of the snow will fall along I-70 today and tonight, with tonight being the trickiest and most difficult travel period.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 33. Mostly cloudy, cool, and windy with gusts in the 20 mph range. We will stay dry today but a little snow could fall on the summit of Pikes Peak.

Pueblo forecast: High: 63; Low: 36. Mostly cloudy with periods of late-day sunshine. We'll be dry, cool, and windy today with a few gusts near 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 38. Mostly cloudy, dry, and breezy today with a couple of snow showers out west near Salida.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 23. Mostly cloudy today, and while we had flurries overnight, most of the day looks dry and breezy.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and dry with breezy and cool daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A mix of clouds and sunshine today with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy and windy at times with gusts in the 20 mph range. We'll stay dry locally along I-25.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy with periods of heavy snow west along I-70, especially tonight. We could see periods of snow along the Sangre De Cristos today, but accumulations would be low below tree line.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be a day of strong wind, rain, and snow!

A winter system will spin across the region through the day Thursday, bringing 30 to 40 mph wind gusts out of the north across the plains. Rain and snow showers are expected during the daytime with the heaviest snow in the mountains and valleys. North winds will likely rob Colorado Springs and Pueblo of snowfall accumulation, but there could still be flakes or showers in both cities.

Friday will be dry with a hard freeze in the morning. We'll stay dry and beautiful through the weekend with plenty of dry weather!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.