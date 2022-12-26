Chilly and overcast today with a big warm-up Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

A cool front Sunday evening will keep things chilly today with plenty of cloud cover through the afternoon.

Clouds will be thicker in the afternoon, making highs in the 40s feel a little extra chilly through the day.

We'll be dry today and tonight with more snowmelt on your sidewalks and yards.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 29. Mostly cloudy, cold, and dry with a light daytime breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 22. Cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s and light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 35. Cloudy, chilly, and dry today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 29. Cloudy and cold with light winds and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Cloudy and cold with light winds and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 30s & 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and chilly with the arctic air of last week stubbornly keeping Otero, Crowley, and Bent Counties a little chillier than everyone else. Highs in those counties may only hit the upper 30s while the rest of the plains warm to the 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Breezy, cloudy, and mild with highs in the low 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry and cloudy with lots of clouds and chilly temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be really warm with highs in the 60s along and east of I-25. Downslope winds provide the warmth and low humidity, but recent snows will likely keep us out of Red Flag conditions.

Late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, we could see snowfall locally, but mainly across the Pikes Peak Region and north to Denver. A better long term snow chance could hit this coming Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.