Chilly and dry today with just a light breeze

Today’s Forecast:

The low pressure system that brought really strong winds and snow to the state yesterday has moved east into the midwest! Behind that storm system, Colorado will see much lighter winds with dry skies and sunshine.

We should see plenty of sunshine today which will encourage more snowmelt across the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 24. Mostly sunny, dry, and chilly with a light daytime breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 18. Mostly sunny and mild with light winds, cool temperatures, and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 31. Mostly sunny and dry with light winds and cool daytime temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 41; Low: 22. Mostly sunny, breezy, and dry with chilly daytime temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and cold with a light breeze and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and chilly with gusty winds in the morning along the eastern border and more calm conditions through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny, breezy, and dry with chilly daytime temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and cold with dry skies and breezy westerly winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high pressure ridge will bring warmth back to the Rockies tomorrow with widespread 50s across the plains here in Colorado! Gusty downslope flow on Saturday could warm the plains into the 60s, even with clouds moving out of the mountains.

We'll have an unsettled long term forecast in Colorado that favors a cool, cloudy, and breezy pattern through most of next week. Flurries are possible locally on Sunday, but most of the snow that day will be west into the Continental Divide.

The next chance for local snow accumulations could come on Wednesday, but it's way to far out to have certainty in that forecast.

