Chilly and dry across the plains with light mountain snow

Today’s Forecast:

Snow from Thursday has departed Colorado, but the cold is here to stay.

Weak upslope flow keeps clouds in the plains today with a few flurries up against the foothills. If we do see light snow today, it's most likely in the mountains and valleys but with very little accumulation.

Overnight, skies will clear and that will allow for temperatures to fall into the teens across the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 16. Cloudy, cold, and breezy with a chance for a few snowflakes or a light flurry on the west and north sides of town. Most of the city will stay dry with snow chances best on top of the Rampart Range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 43; Low: 16. Overcast, cold, and dry with a light breeze through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 39; Low: 15. Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance for a few snowflakes in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 29; Low: 7. Overcast and cold with light snow showers or flurries in the afternoon. Snow accumulations should be a trace at best.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy with a stray few snowflakes or light flurry in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Overcast and cold with dry skies and light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy and dry with breezy and cold daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Overcast and cold with snow showers and flurries over the mountains and valleys. The heaviest snow will fall over the Sangre De Cristos in areas like La Veta Pass.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend will become sunny but temperatures will stay below average for most of the plains.

Heavy mountain snow returns next week with multiple chances on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Locally in the plains, we could see a few isolated rain and snow showers Thursday, but most of that moisture would be confined to the foothills.

