Chilly and breezy today with snow showers south of Highway 50 this evening

Today’s Forecast:

Snow will continue falling across the western slope and Continental Divide with chilly and dry conditions locally.

We will see increased cloud cover in the plains this afternoon with highs in the 50s. The winds will be breezy again today, but generally most windy over the mountains and valleys.

Snow showers will move out of the San Juans and across the San Luis Valley this evening. We could see a mix of snow showers and drizzle move through the Sangre De Cristos and eastern plains this evening, generally along and south of Highway 50. Snow totals would be minimal in the plains, but there is a low chance for freezing drizzle in eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly in the afternoon. We'll be dry today and tonight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 22. Mostly cloudy and mild today with breezy and dry daytime conditions. We could see isolated rain to snow showers this evening with little to no accumulation expected.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 28. Mostly cloudy and breezy with dry daytime conditions. Flurries are possible this evening but not very likely.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 21. Mostly cloudy, windy, and chilly with dry skies today and tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with dry day and night conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon with a mix of snow showers and drizzle tonight. Areas generally along and south of Highway 50 have the best chance for moisture this evening. Freezing drizzle is possible in a few places tonight but any ice accumulation would be very minimal.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and windy today with scattered snow showers tonight. Any snow accumulations through the evening will be minimal and generally under an inch.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cloudy and chilly with moderate to heavy afternoon and evening snow over the San Juan and La Garita mountains. Snow showers will move through the San Luis Valley and Sangre De Cristos this evening, leading to a quick inch or two in the valley and a few inches in places like La Veta Pass or Cuchara.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will likely be a weather alert day for high fire danger. Despite the chilly temperatures, the winds will be strong with low enough humidity for at least a few Red Flag Warnings in the plains.

We look pretty dry across the state through the weekend with chilly temperatures on Saturday and downslope warmth on Sunday. Moisture could return early next week, but the snow track is still very uncertain.

