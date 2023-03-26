Chilly and breezy Sunday with a few snow showers overnight

Today’s Forecast:

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, but just a little better.

We'll be breezy through the afternoon but gusts will only be in the 20 mph range.

We should be dry along and east of I-25 today but we could see a few mountains and foothill flurries through the end of the day.

Snow showers are likely overnight in the Pikes Peak Region and that could lead to a few slick commutes around the Tri-Lakes Region and north up by Denver.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 19. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with breezy and cold afternoon conditions. Flurries are possible over the Rampart Range at the end of the day but citywide we'll stay dry. Light snow is possible overnight but accumulations would be low.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 20. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with breezy and cold daytime conditions. Flurries are possible overnight but no accumulation is expected.

Canon City forecast: High: 46; Low: 24. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with breezy and cool daytime conditions. Flurries with no accumulation are possible tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 33; Low: 12. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold in the afternoon with a few stray late-day flurries. More light snow is possible overnight and that could lead to a few slick drives.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold in the afternoon with light snow showers overnight. We could have a few slick spots in the morning.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with breezy and chilly daytime conditions. We'll be dry today and tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and windy with a chance for flurries in the afternoon and more flurries overnight.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Light snow showers are possible today but even more snow is expected tonight and Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow showers will continue Monday with most of the accumulation staying west over the Continental Divide. Most of next week will trend warm with highs in the 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday!

Fire danger is his this week, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

A rain and snow chance is possible Friday, but there doesn't seem like there will be much accumulation of either at this point.

