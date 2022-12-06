Chilly and breezy locally with more Continental Divide snow

Today’s Forecast:

We're in for a chilly and windy day locally with more snow across the western slope!

Snow is falling along the I-70 corridor this morning, but it'll shift south through the day with heavier coverage over the San Juan Mountains. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect over most of the mountains along the Continental Divide today, so please check CDOT cameras before you head west.

Locally, the weather looks chilly and windy. Temperatures will be around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday with some of the breeziest conditions in the Wet Mountain Valley and along the Sangre De Cristos.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and dry with chilly daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 22. Partly sunny, breezy, and mild with dry afternoon conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 34. Partly sunny and mild with breezy daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 23. Mostly cloudy and windy with a small chance of a stray flurry.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and windy with chilly temperatures and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy and breezy with dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Partly sunny and windy with dry skies and chilly temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and windy with flurries along the Sangre De Cristos. Most of the snow today will be in and around the Continental Divide with the heaviest daytime snow shifting south to the San Juans and La Garita Mountains. Wolf Creek Pass could pick up over a foot of snow in the next 24 hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday looks like another cold and windy day locally with more snow showers west over the Continental Divide. Locally, we'll stay chilly, windy, and dry through the rest of the week.

We have a chance for local snow next week, but the system will likely impact Denver more than southern Colorado.

