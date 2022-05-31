Chill and breezy today with rain tonight into Wednesday morning

Today’s Forecast:

We're going to feel a lot more like April instead of the end of May!

Cool and breezy daytime conditions will be followed by evening rain and yes, even some snow through Wednesday morning!

Rain is what most of southern Colorado will see through tomorrow morning, but non-accumulating snow could fall over Woodland Park, Black Forest, and Monument.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 41. Increasing clouds and wind by the end of the day with chances for rain generally anytime after 6 to 7 pm. We'll see most of our moisture overnight into Wednesday morning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 46. Mostly sunny and breezy with overnight showers. Pueblo won't see a huge amount of rain overnight, but scattered showers will be welcome to our dry and brown grass.

Canon City forecast: High: 69; Low: 44. Partly cloudy and breezy with evening and overnight showers. We could hear thunder at times tonight with more scattered shower activity through Wednesday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 34. Partly cloudy and breezy with late day and overnight rain. There will be some snow that mixes down to Woodland Park tonight but we're not expecting any accumulation.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy and windy at times with late day and overnight rain. Most of the moisture tonight will be rain, but we could see some snow mix after midnight but not accumulate.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and windy today with scattered showers overnight through Wednesday morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Breezy and cool today with scattered showers overnight through Wednesday morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Scattered showers with summit snow late today and tonight but no snow accumulation at most towns is expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be drizzly, wet, and cold in the morning but we'll see clearing and dry skies through the afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible along and especially west of I-25 Thursday and Friday afternoon with a dry and warm weekend.

Heavier rain and more widespread thunderstorms will be possible by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

