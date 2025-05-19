Chance for thunderstorms across Southern Colorado on Monday

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler today thanks to a cold front that is pushing through the area this morning. Lower 60s are expected for the I-25 corridor, and 70s further East. A chance of thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon with the main risks being localized, heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning, and pea sized hail.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 35.

The Springs will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms starting around noon. Winds will be coming out of the north between 5 and 10mph. Highs today will be cooler than yesterday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 37.

Pueblo will have temperatures in the upper 60s today and a small chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will pick up starting around noon and lasting through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 40.

Canon City will get into the mid-60s today. Clouds will start to filter in during the late morning hours. There will be a small chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 30.

Woodland Park will start off the morning with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will get into the upper 40s today. A chance for a rain/snow mix will be possible later on today. Overnight lows will drop below freezing.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 56; Low: 31.

Monument will have temperatures in the mid-50s today. A chance for showers and thunderstorms pick up around noon and last through the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 60s/Lower 70s; Low: Upper 30s/Lower 40s.

The plains will have temperatures in the upper-60s and lower 70s across the area. Thunderstorm chances pick up later in the afternoon around 2PM. Overnight lows will be chilly between 30 and 40 degrees.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63/62; Low: 37.

The southern I-25 corridor has a wide range of temperatures this morning with 50s closer to Walsenburg and upper 30s for Trinidad. Showers and thunderstroms will be possible this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

The mountains have a few leftover snow showers from yesterday's system. Clouds cover will prevail across the higher terrain. Showers will be possible later today. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This upcoming week is relatively calm with each day this week getting warmer. A small disturbance moves in Thursday bringing a chance for spotty, isolated showers. Many of us will remain dry. We are looking at another weak chance of showers and storms on Sunday.

