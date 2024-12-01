Calmer weather pattern to kick off the work week

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight lows will dip into the 20s across southern Colorado and some places even in the teens. Going into the afternoon hours on Monday, temperatures will get into the 40s and 50s. Mostly clear conditions will likely stick with us throughout the week.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 48;

Another cold night is expected with lows in the mid-20s. There are still some slick spots in parking lots and with temperatures below freezing this will likely refreeze again. Temperatures will warm pretty quickly once the sun rises with highs in the upper 40s. We will continue this warming trend through the first part of this week.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 49;

Lows in Pueblo will dip into the lower 20s, and we will hit this right around that morning commute time. You won't want to miss out on that jacket tomorrow morning. Highs will eventually reach the upper 40s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 56;

Canon City will be the warmest of the bunch, but overnight lows will still be cold. Upper 20s are expected and highs tomorrow will get into the mid-50s. You may be able to shed that jacket tomorrow afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 48;

Woodland park will dip into the lower 20s tonight, so that jacket will be needed in the morning. Highs tomorrow will get up into the upper 40s. Temperatures should start to rise a little bit more quickly once the sun rises.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 50;

Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s. Some slick spots in parking lots are still possible as the snow continues to melt. Highs will get up into the lower 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: Lower 20s/Upper teens; High: 40s;

The plains will have another cold night ahead with temperatures in the lower 20s and even some teens. Highs tomorrow will range depending on where you are, but 40s are expected across the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/26; High: 50/52;

Overnight temperatures will be cold again. You won't want to miss out on those layers in the morning. Highs will be in the lower 50s by tomorrow afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: Upper 30s/Lower 40s;

The mountains will be the coldest of the bunch and this is also where we are seeing the highest wind gusts. This will continue to lighten up as a high-pressure system continues to work its way east.

Extended outlook forecast:

As this high-pressure system continues to push east, it will likely bring above average temperatures by Tuesday. This looks to be the warmest day of the week. As of right now, we aren;t expecting any rain or snow in our area for this upcoming week.

